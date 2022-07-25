Power outage reported in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A power outage is impacting several city services in Medford Monday morning.

A city official said the outage left several city stoplights without electricity, which should be treated as four-way stops when there are no signals.

All Medford city facilities, with the exception of police and fire, were closed due to the outage. That included Jackson Pool, summer day camps, and preschool programs.

Monday’s cooling shelter location has been affected by the outage, and the city is reportedly working with community partners to find alternative solutions if the power isn’t restored by noon.

Pacific Power’s website indicates the outage, which impacts about 4,700 customers in the Medford area, should be resolved by 4:30 p.m. Monday.