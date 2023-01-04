Two people killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Two people died in a Klamath County crash Monday.

Oregon State Police said on the night of January 2, there was a three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 235 in Klamath County.

According to a preliminary investigation, a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was traveling southbound on the highway when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane of travel, striking an Chevrolet Suburban.

OSP said the energy from the crash pushed the commercial motor vehicle into a Dodge Ram 1500, which was parked on the side of the roadway.

As a result of the crash, 36-year-old Roberto Raygoza Rosales of Madras and male child died due to injuries from the crash. They were both inside the Suburban, police said

“In addition to the reported deaths, multiple injuries were associated with this crash,” OSP added.

OSP is currently conducting a criminal investigation of the collision and no further information is available at this time.