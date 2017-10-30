Pregnant woman hit by her own vehicle

CEDAR HILLS, Ore. – Police in Washington County investigated a bizarre crash in a Portland-area neighborhood over the weekend.
On the evening of October 29, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a crash on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground and a Mazda SUV dangling over a retaining wall.
Police learned that leading up to the crash, the vehicle became disabled while carrying several children. Two women in the SUV got out and started to push it out of the roadway. However, they encountered a downward slope. One of the women tried to jump back in the vehicle to control it but she was dragged, knocked down and eventually ran over before she could stop it. The SUV eventually came to a stop hanging over an embankment.
WSCO said the woman who was ran over was pregnant at the time of the incident. It appears she didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries after the vehicle ran over her chest area.