Preparations for removal of Klamath River dams

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Preparations are currently underway for the removal of the last three Klamath River dams. They expect it to happen this year.

According to the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, next week they will begin drawdown efforts for the reservoirs of the three remaining dams.

Last year, the smallest of the four dams, Copco 2 was taken down. KRRC says this was to better prepare contractors and the river to handle the removal of the other three dams this summer.

Mark Bransom the CEO of Klamath River Renewal Corp says, “It was a very good sort of warm-up, if you will, or a practice experience for the removal of the other dams. I think the contractor learned some really valuable lessons about how to stage equipment and crews, and how to move material more efficiently, that I think will benefit us when we get into the removal of Iron Gate, Copco No. 1, and JC Boyle.”

He says that anyone can come and see the progress on the dam removals but to be careful driving in the area.

