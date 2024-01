TALENT, Ore. – The City of Talent has appointed a new City Manager.

Gary Milliman, a Los Angeles native and Medford resident started as Talent’s permanent City Manager on Tuesday (1/2/24).

Milliman’s impressive resume shows he’s no stranger to leadership roles, previously working as Brooking’s City Manager for 11 years.

The public servant has a total of 40 years of local government experience.

