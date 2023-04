MEDFORD, Ore. – La Clinica will be launching a Nurse Practitioner Residency Program in Medford.

They will be accepting as many as six nurse practitioners for their first year and hope to continue to build the program in the future.

The program will start in October. The organization said its one-off a few programs in Oregon and it will ensure both a strong healthcare workforce within the organization and the community.

