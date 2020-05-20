Prepping for emergencies, wildfire season and coronavirus

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Coronavirus may be the most immediate emergency people have to be aware of. However, counties want the community to be prepared for others.
In Josephine County, the emergency management department wants people to prepare for wildfires. It’s asking you to be ready by stocking up on supplies and learning important emergency procedures.
With the virus looming indefinitely, they say being prepared for a second emergency will help ease some of the stress.
“It is a good idea to take the steps necessary even if to prepare a little,” said Rikki Perrin, education coordinator with Josephine County. “Our state standard is two weeks ready. That two weeks is without assistance of any kind, without going to the grocery store, without calling 911.”
The county says the advice is not meant to cause a panic. It just wants to encourage people to start thinking about these things.
It also offers information and tips online on how to prepare for various emergencies. You can find out more here.
