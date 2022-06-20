Pres. Biden considering ‘gas tax holiday’

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CNN) – President Biden is expected to make two big decisions that will have an impact on Americans’ finances.

First, Monday the president said he may decide soon on whether he will temporarily pause the federal gasoline tax after several lawmakers floated the idea of a gas tax holiday.

Biden said, “I hope I have a decision based on data I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

When asked if the government will be sending out gas rebate cards, the president replied, “Well, that’s part of what we considered. That’s part of the whole operation.”

The president also said he is nearing a decision on student loan relief but did not give any details on his possible plan for forgiving student debt.