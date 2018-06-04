Pres. Trump claims “absolute right” to self-pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The power of the presidential pardon is under scrutiny after President Trump declared Monday he has the power to pardon himself.
Pres. Trump’s declaration comes amid new questions over how his team will respond to the Russia investigation and the possibility of a subpoena.
In an early morning tweet, the president called the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller “unconstitutional” and declaring as president he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself.
President Trump went on to add “why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”.
Even the president’s own attorney, Rudy Guiliani, says a self-pardon would never happen.
“Pardoning himself would just be unthinkable and would lead to probably impeachment,” Guiliani said.
