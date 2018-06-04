Klamath Falls hatchet assault to lead to murder charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The case of a Klamath Falls man accused of murdering his mother with a hatchet goes before a grand jury this week.
Cheney Michael Hardt is accused of assaulting his mother and father with a hatchet on Thursday of last week.
Julie Hardt died from her injuries Friday night.
Cheney Hardt will now likely be charged with murder.
“It is currently set for grand jury this Thursday.” Explains Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “They’ll review the charges, and obviously that charge will be increased.”
While Cheney Hardt initially waived his right to an attorney, lawyer Mark Costello was appointed by the judge to assist him.
Since Mark Costello is her husband, D.A. Eve Costello has a conflict of interest with the case.
“Basically, I step back.” Notes D.A. Costello. “My lead trial counselor, counsel deputy (Michael) Swanson will make any final decisions – but Mr. (David) Schutt is fully in charge of the case unless some conflict arises.”
Cheney’s father Shawn Hardt has since been upgraded from ‘critical’ to ‘fair’ condition.
Police say the suspect also swung the hatchet at his younger brother at least twice.
The younger brother was able to stop the assault by cutting Cheney Hardt with a knife.
