Pres. Trump: summit ‘honest, direct and productive’

SINGAPORE (NBC News) – President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement Tuesday, following a historic summit between the two leaders in Singapore.
The joint declaration reaffirms Kim’s commitment to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and says the U.S. is committed to providing “security guarantees” to the North.
The signed letter but did not specify exactly what Mr. Trump promised in terms of security.
After the summit, president Trump told reporters that Kim promised to destroy a major missile engine testing site and that the U.S. will end military exercises in South Korea.
