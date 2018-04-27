Prescribed burn turns into wildfire in N. California

REDDING, Calif. – A prescribed burn in Northern California escaped control and is now a 150-acre wildfire.
According to officials with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, crews were conducting a prescribed burn in the Sims Restoration Project area in the wilderness between Redding and Eureka.
On April 24, fire activity increased to the point where officials declared it a wildfire
Firefighters worked to build a line around what is now called the Grape Fire, focusing on protection of vital infrastructure on public and private lands nearby.
As of April 27, the fire is 10 miles north of Hyampom and estimated to be about 150 acres at 10% containment. 168 total personnel are working on the fire.
Officials said an air attack plane and type 1 helicopter were recently able to join the fight at a time when the weather forecast appears to be favorable to containment.
The latest information about the Grape Fire can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5761/