House releases Russia report

Republican-led House Intelligence Committee ended its Russia probe, saying it found no evidence the Trump campaign worked with the Russians.
“No collusion. Which I knew anyway. No coordination, no nothing. It’s a witch hunt, it’s all it is,” President Trump said after the report’s release.
Representative Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the panel, says Republicans ended the investigation prematurely and ignored key evidence, secret meetings between Russian figures and key Trump campaign members including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Donald Trump, Junior.
“Time after time, when there were very important investigative leads the Republicans said, ‘We don’t want to know’,” Schiff says.
The house committee was bitterly divided.
Meanwhile, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation is moving ahead, along with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
