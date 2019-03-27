President Trump agrees with move to invalidate Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Trump supports the Department of Justice’s move toward invalidating the entire Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”
Trump’s Oval Office remarks on Wednesday made it clear that he is on board, but it also draws attention to another matter causing debate—there’s no replacement plan ready to go. Trump says that part is still in progress.
“So we’re coming up with plans,” the president said. “We have a lawsuit right now going where phase one of the lawsuit terminates Obamacare, essentially terminates Obamacare. You know that’s the Texas lawsuit. We think it’ll be upheld. We think it’ll do very well in the Supreme Court.”
Earlier this week, the Justice Department said it agreed with the ruling of a federal judge in Texas who invalidated the Obama-era health care law. And Trump supports the DOJ’s decision.
Sources said there are disagreements within the administration among those who only want portions of the law to be struck down and those who want to invalidate the entire ACA.
The Justice Department and White House declined to comment on any internal divide.