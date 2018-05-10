President Trump announced details of Kim Jong-un meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Trump and Kim Jong-un will meet in June.
Trump tweeted Thursday that it will take place in Singapore on June 12th. He said they’ll both try and “make it a very special moment for world peace!”
The meeting will be a historic event, the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.
Trump’s goal is to reign in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and brings a lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula
Recent polling indicates that roughly three-quarters of Americans approve of Trump’s decision to take the meeting.