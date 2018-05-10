Texas police find 71 pounds of meth in gas tank

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CNN) – Texas police found dozens of pounds of methamphetamines while conducting an otherwise routine traffic stop.
The meth was hidden in a modified gas tank.
It happened in Round Rock, north of Austin.
Authorities pulled a car over Saturday morning for following too closely on Interstate 35 and got conflicting stories from the occupants of the vehicle.
A K9 officer was called out and 71 pounds of meth was found. The estimated street value: almost $2 million.
So far, there’s no word on what charges the occupants of the car will face.