Texas police find 71 pounds of meth in gas tank

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CNN) – Texas police found dozens of pounds of methamphetamines while conducting an otherwise routine traffic stop.

The meth was hidden in a modified gas tank.

It happened in Round Rock, north of Austin.

Authorities pulled a car over Saturday morning for following too closely on Interstate 35 and got conflicting stories from the occupants of the vehicle.

A K9 officer was called out and 71 pounds of meth was found. The estimated street value: almost $2 million.

So far, there’s no word on what charges the occupants of the car will face.

