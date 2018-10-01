President Trump comments on Vegas shooting anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Today marks the one year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Dozens of people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on a crowd attending an outdoor country concert in Las Vegas.
Earlier, President Donald Trump took a moment to recognize those victims and their families, during a news conference in the rose garden.
He also answered questions on what he’s done since the shooting, to help curb gun violence in America.
“I wanna send our thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting,” President Trump said. “That was a horrible, horrible time in the life of our country—took place exactly one year ago today. All of America is grieving for the lives lost, and for the families they left behind. So, to all of those families, and to the people of Las Vegas: we love you. We are with you. We’re working with you very hard.
“In order to eliminate and terminate bump stocks, we have to go through a procedure. We are at the final stages of that procedure. The lawyers were just telling me and over the next couple of weeks, you can’t just write it up. Rules and regulations in this country are tough. Even for something like that. We are knocking out bump stocks. I told the NRA that bump stocks are gone.”
58 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the shooting.