GOP prosecutor: case against Kavanaugh is ‘weak’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – In a new memo obtained by NBC News, Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor hired by Republicans to ask questions during last week’s Senate hearing, calls the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh “weak,” adding, “I don’t think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the committee.”
But that evidence could be growing. A source familiar with the investigation tells NBC the FBI has interviewed Deborah Ramirez, the woman who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in college. The source says she provided a list of people who can back up her story.
The FBI will also reportedly interview Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified he was there during her alleged assault. Other sources say there is no interview scheduled for the third accuser, Julie Swetnick.
Kavanaugh has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him. The FBI has a week to conclude its investigation.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2OpfRJz