President Trump declares national emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump has declared a national emergency, citing a “security crisis on our southern border.”
Mr. Trump said he will use the declaration to redirect military funding toward construction of his often promised border wall.
Congress has refused to allocate funding for the wall, which the president repeatedly promised Mexico would pay for during his campaign.
National emergencies are usually declared after natural disasters or catastrophic events.
Democrats are calling the declaration a gross abuse of power, and have promised to challenge it in court.
“The president’s actions clearly violate the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, which our Founders enshrined in the Constitution,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement. “The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the Courts, and in the public, using every remedy available.
Some Republicans have also expressed concern.
“I’m concerned when any President, regardless of party, circumvents the appropriations process and repurposes large amounts of money,” Maine’s Senator Susan Collins said.
