Florida student found with 18 bags of fentanyl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WBBH) – Enough fentanyl to kill more than 1,000 people, along with cocaine and marijuana, were found in a student’s book bag at Florida’s Lehigh Senior High School on Tuesday.
As a result, Ayanna Felix, 18, was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.
Deputies said 18 bags of fentanyl, 21 bags of cocaine, and eight bags of marijuana were found in Felix’s backpack after someone made a complaint with the school’s resource officer.
Two milligrams of fentanyl is about four grains of salt, yet it’s enough to kill the average adult, according to authorities. Deputies said that Felix had 2.7 grams of the drug, which would be enough to kill 1,350 adults.
