President Trump featured on Israeli coin

JERUSALEM (NBCNC) – An Israeli organization has minted a coin bearing President Donald Trump’s image to honor his decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem.
The Mikdash Educational Center said Wednesday that the “Temple Coin” featured Trump alongside King Cyrus, who 2,500 years ago allowed Jews to return to Jerusalem from their exile in Babylon.
A representative from the center said that they wanted to honor President Trump on the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence.
The Mikdash Educational Center has minted 1,000 biblical half-shekel coins that can be purchased with a minimum donation of $50. The coin can’t be used as currency. It has a diameter of two inches.
The standard coin, made from pewter and plated with about a third-of-an-ounce of silver, and will be sold for $50.
There is also a limited series of gold-plated coins which will sell for $70.
Mikdash calls itself a non-profit educational and religious organization. Rabbi Mordechai Persoff said, “We are very happy to announce that the Mikdash Educational Center just produced a new Cyrus-Trump Temple coin. This special coin was produced and minted for the 70 years of the independence of the State of Israel and to honor and praise President Donald Trump who promised, but not only promised, also fulfilled his promise and next week will move the American Embassy to Jerusalem.
“President Trump is starting a prophetic process by moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem. Just like King Cyrus 2,500 years ago said: ‘he charged me to build a house in Jerusalem’, here again, President Trump is building a house in Jerusalem.”