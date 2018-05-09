SEATTLE, Wash. (NBCNC) – An old-school retailer and an online retailer are teaming up to make tire installations more convenient for customers.
Amazon is working with Sears Auto Centers to provide full-service installation and balancing for any brand of tires purchased on Amazon.com.
Sears is the first nationwide auto service to offer Amazon shoppers the convenient ship-to-store tire solution.
The service is integrated through the check-out process.
Amazon customers simply select the tires they want to purchase, indicate their preferred date and time for installation and Sears will call to confirm.
The service will begin rolling out to customers across the nation in the coming weeks.