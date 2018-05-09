Three American detainees return from North Korea

(NBCNC) – Three Americans detained in North Korea have been released and are on their way back home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
This is viewed as a goodwill gesture ahead of a historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
It is the end of a three-year saga of arrests, charges, prison and hard labor.
The family of one of the three, Tony Kim said they’re very grateful and they thanked President Trump for engaging directly with North Korea.
Mike Pompeo said all three men seemed to be in good health. Doctors are with them.
President Trump clearly wants to be seen personally to welcome the men home and this is a confidence-building measure by the North Koreans.
It is hard to see how that summit could go ahead with the three U.S. men as bargaining chips.
South Korea says the release will help the upcoming summit. Pompeo says the date and time for it are set and that will be announced as he put it in the next handful of days.