President Trump threatens border shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump is escalating his border battle, announcing plans to cut off aid to three Central American countries and threatening to close the border altogether.
Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen moved more personnel to help at the border. But Democrats say the policies will only make problems worse.
The administration announced more Central American asylum seekers will be required to wait in Mexico until their cases can be heard here in the U.S.
It follows a threat by President Trump to close the southern border this week unless Mexico does more to stop the flow of migrants into the U.S. Experts say that could deal a huge blow to the U.S. economy.
Kayla Tauche with CNBC Business News explained, “Mexico is the third largest trading partner for the U.S. after China and Canada. One of the biggest product categories that the U.S. gets from Mexico, beer and wine and snack foods. If we get fewer of those or the prices go up that’s something that you could feel pretty soon”
The President tweeted. “Homeland Security is being sooo nice, but not for long!” He’s urging Congress to fix what he calls a major national emergency. That’s something long disputed by Democrats.
Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said, “This is an administration, led obviously by the president, that only knows how to use government to create chaos and to create problems instead of solving problems.”
The president also announced plans to cut off aid to three Central American countries: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras—the origin of many asylum-seeking families.
Democrats say cutting aid is counter-productive and even some Republicans are not on board.
Republican Representative Tom Cole from Oklahoma said, “I don’t mind threats, frankly. I think you have to get peoples’ attention. But at the end of the day, do I think it’s wise to rescind the aid? No, because I think that stabilizes those regimes to some degree”
Democrats say they will fight the president’s plan in Congress.