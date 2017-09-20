President Trump warns N. Korea of “suicide mission”

New York, N.Y. (NBC News) – Taking center stage before a world audience Tuesday, President Trump delivered his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
“We meet at a time of immense promise and great peril,” President Trump told the gathering of world leaders.
Speaking before the group he once slammed as “ineffective”, the president called for U.N. members to work together, but always act in the best interest of their country.
“The U.S. will forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies, but we can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal in which the United States gets nothing in return,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the speech as “bold and courageous,” but others offered sharp criticism.
“He’s talking about going back to the 19th century,” said Council of Foreign Relations Senior Fellow Charles Kupchan.
President Trump also had a strong warning to North Korea.
“The United States has great strength and patience, but if forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” he said.
