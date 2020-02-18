President Trumps announces numerous grants of clemency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik and financier Michael Milken are among those pardoned by President Donald Trump Tuesday.
Kerik served three years in federal prison on charges of tax fraud and lying to officials.
Milken, a former junk bond trader, served two years in prison in the 1990s for racketeering and securities fraud.
Other grants of clemency by President Trump include the commutation of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, convicted of trying to sell President Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat.
Clemency was also granted to Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron, all serving time for nonviolent offenses.
Ariel Friedler, Paul Pogue, David Safavian, and Angela Stanton were also granted pardons.