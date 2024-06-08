Pride events are taking place on June 8 in Jackson and Josephine counties

MEDFORD, Ore.- The 2024 Rogue Valley Pride Mixer Festival starts Saturday in Medford.

From 3 p.m. to midnight, folks 18 and older are welcome to join The Cabaret Risqué, Siskiyou Outreach and Thistle and Ink Tattoo for queer entertainment, vendor booths, food and drinks and so much more.

Redden Mink, the Producer and Show Runner for the festival, says Medford has a lot of city amenities but not enough city events, especially for the queer community.

Mink says this festival is not only a good networking event, but also a place for people to express themselves freely.

He says he feels like Southern Oregon has a reputation of being more conservative.

“There are a lot of people that are very accepting here and there’s also a lot of queer people here, a lot of trans people here, a lot of gay people here,” Mink said, “sometimes we can kind of feel like maligned a little bit because there’s not a lot for us.”

Mink says this event also allows folks to see the brand-new District Wine Bar right next to The Urban Cork.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

Grants Pass is also holding a Pride event on Saturday.

Rogue Action Center is collaborating with Not A Cult Productions to present the third annual Pride Festival at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

From 11: a.m. to 5 p.m., the fest will have performances, vendors, food trucks and more.

The event also features a 21+ show with traveling and regional performers.

Admission is free and the fest is inclusive to all.

You can find out more through Rogue Action Center.

