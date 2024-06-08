Coos County facing $3.5 million budget shortfall for 2024-25

COOS COUNTY, Ore.– The Coos County Sheriff said all departments in the county are preparing for a $3.5 million budget shortfall next year.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio said Coos County’s budget shortfall is due to the failure of Measure 6-213.

That measure would have funded a levy to expand the Coos County Jail’s capacity and fund the district attorney’s office to bring in more prosecutors.

59% voted against the five-year levy.

Fabrizio said the first meeting about the shortfall was this week and the DA’s office will likely eliminate its two open positions.

