Culinary month showcases Ashland’s food scene

Ashland, Ore.– A month long showcase of the local culinary scene is taking place in Ashland right now.
Restaurants and wineries across the city are taking part in celebrating the culinary scene of the valley and inviting locals to experience what Ashland has to offer.
This week’s celebration marked Ashland Restaurant Week, where restaurants offered specials for visitors to try and experience something unique.
“It’s especially with our community because they are pretty adventurous eaters for such a small town,” said Jordan Harto, head chef of Ostras! Tapas and Bottle Shop. “Especially here, people will try new things, people are excited about food and they’re always willing to go out on the town.”
According to Harto, the showcase is also a great way during the winter to draw visitors to the city, which relies heavily on tourism from the summer.