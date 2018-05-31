Prom dresses recycled for a good cause

Central Point, Ore. – The Glass Slipper Project of southern Oregon came from the idea that no one should have to skip their prom because they can’t afford a dress. Right now they’re doing it on their own time, but the president is looking to turn this community effort into an official 501c
The idea sparked in year after a southern Oregon high school student was in need of a dress for prom.
“So the original idea was to provide prom dresses for girls in need because prom can get very spendy and very expensive, and we didn’t want girls to not be able to go to prom due to expense,” President, Heather Siewell said.
Since then, they’ve been handing out donated dresses to any one who needs them. Siewell is now running the project, she took it over this year. She wants to grow the Glass Slipper Project so it becomes an official non-profit organization. The hope is to eventually partner with the schools in the area to help even more.
“My vision and my goal is to have one big open house to do wrist bands and the girls can come in with one other person, and reach out to the counselors and the school paper and do some PR on it that way,” she said.
Her dresses are free for anyone who needs one, the girls can donate the dresses back once they’re done with their special night, but it’s not a requirement. Heather wants to get the non-profit off the ground soon. She says to do that, she’ll need community support.
“So to keep the project going we’re definitely going to need support about five people, so not a lot but I’m hoping it speaks to somebody’s heart and they want to step up and help us,” she said.
Siewell wants the non-profit officially up and running by the next prom season. She is looking for volunteers now if you would like to get involved, you can visit the Glass Slipper Project of Southern Oregon’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Glass-Slipper-Project-of-Southern-Oregon-1729669977265301/
