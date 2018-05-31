Construction mix-up causes delays in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation reports a mistake in construction caused a serious traffic delay this morning outside of Ashland.
According to ODOT, Knife River was scheduled to work on Highway 99 until 6 am Thursday morning. It’s part of the project to improve the road between Talent and Ashland. ODOT noted the paving plan would have had the work wrapped up by six, but a mistake put the crew hours behind.
“That paving plan was not followed, mainly because they had ground out their section and filled it with oil to the project limit, so their hands were tied,” ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming said.
ODOT says as a result, traffic was backed up in all directions Thursday morning. Drivers we spoke with say they waited at least 20 minutes.
Paving in the opposite lanes will continue Thursday night around 7 pm, and should be finished by 6 am Friday morning.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.