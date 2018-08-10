Proposed amendment to Rural Land Development code causes concern

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County commissioners are pushing for a way to create safer living conditions while also addressing the housing crisis in Josephine County.
The current Rural Land Development code only allows one house to be on a single property. They’re trying to amend that by allowing for additional living spaces to be on one property such as tents or additional home for people to live in.
Josephine County resident Victor Zajcew can see the positives of some of the changes to the code however he believes it will attract more transients in the area.
“I believe the transitional housing camp can create a lot of problems, particularly with the lack of law enforcement and impact on home values,” Zajcew said.
Josephine county commissioner, Lily Morgan, says there is already a transient community in Josephine county, and they’re living there unsafely. She says the changes would provide a safer way for them to live.
Not just anyone can decide to live on any property, those who want to add additional living spaces have to adhere to DEQ regulations,
The next public meeting on the proposed ordinance is on August 29 at nine A.M. at the Anne G. Basker auditorium.
