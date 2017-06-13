Controlled burn planned at Agate Desert Preserve

White City, Ore.- A one day controlled burn is planned this week at Agate Desert Preserve in White City.
The 54 acre preserve is located at the corner of Table Rock and West Antelope roads. Another 50 acres of adjacent city lands are to the north and west of the preserve.
The Nature Conservancy, Medford Water Commission and City of Medford have set aside June 14 through 16 for the burn. Crews will determine the best afternoon to conduct the burn, which should last three to four hours.
Professional crews from The Nature Conservancy and Lomakatsi Ecological Services will work the burn and will do what they can to minimize the impact of smoke on neighbors and surrounding areas of the Rogue Valley. Traffic control and information points will be set up on Table Rock Road and East and West Antelope Road.
The Agate Desert Preserve is home to the vernal pool fairy shrimp and two endangered flowering plant species.
The Nature Conservancy has conducted controlled burns on its preserve since 1989 as part of a comprehensive restoration plan.