Prospect School District awarded funds for electric buses

PROSPECT, Ore. – The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program is sending money to school districts across the nation. One of those districts is right here in Southern Oregon.

Prospect School District was recently awarded $1,185,000 to help purchase school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles, the EPA said.

“Every child should be able to travel to and from school without being exposed to dangerous toxins. By curbing the dangerous pollution emitted by existing school bus fleets, we will not only be supporting our students, but also helping to address climate chaos, giving them a brighter future,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “I am happy kids in Banks and Prospect will be getting a cleaner and safer way to school.”

“No child riding a school bus should be forced to breathe polluted air on their way to and from school,” said Senator Ron Wyden. “The Clean School Bus Rebates Program adds up to cleaner air for children and their communities, lower costs for school districts, and an investment in the climate fight — and I’m glad to see kids in Prospect and Banks will be among the first to benefit from this innovative program.”

Prospect is expected to get three electric school buses through the grant, which is a product of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.

To learn more about the Clean School Bus Program, visit https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/awarded-clean-school-bus-program-rebates.