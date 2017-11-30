Home
Protect yourself from porch pirates

Central Point, Ore.- Buying gifts at the touch of a button has become the norm for many consumers during the holiday season, but law enforcement warns you’re not the only one anticipating their arrival.

“It’s really important to pay attention to the packages you are expecting,” Jackson County sheriff’s Sgt. Julie Denney said.

Every year the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it receives reports of thieves stealing packages.

“This time of year when people are receiving a lot more packages because of their holiday shopping we get an increase of people stealing packages on porches,” Denney said

They’re known as porch pirates; they come to your front door and take packages dropped off by services like FedEx and UPS.

“It seems like a lot of people forget that packages are coming because some people order so many things,” she said.

Which is why law enforcement focuses on theft prevention.

“If you’re not going to be home then have a plan with what you are going to do with your package,” she said.

Police suggest checking your tracking number often to know when to expect deliveries. And if you won’t be home, consider shipping your packages to a neighbor or workplace. They also recommend installing security cameras.

“If you see anybody suspicious in your neighborhood, somebody walking door-to-door and they don’t look like they belong there, or a vehicle that is following a delivery truck give us a call so we can check it out,” she said.

