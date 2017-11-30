West Medford receives new grocery store

MEDFORD, Ore. — Residents in West Medford won’t have to make as far of a trip to go grocery shopping.
Cartwright’s market just opened a store in the old Foodland building on Stewart Avenue.
The market boasts a 60 tap growler bar, the largest in Southern Oregon, and a 65-foot meat counter.
Along with their signature meats, the new store will bring natural and organic produce to the area.
“Most of what we carry is either natural or organic, a lot of specialty, a lot of private label. We make a lot of our own products in grants pass and bring them over here,” explained owner Jamie Cartwright.
Cartwright’s started in Central Point in 1965 before moving to Grants Pass in the early 1970’s.
The store is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.