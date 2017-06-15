Protecting yourself from car theft

Grants Pass, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said it’s now proactively working to stay on top of vehicle thefts.
In 2015, the Department of Public Safety had 192 stolen vehicle cases — that number includes all types of vehicles – cars, buses, and even trailers. In 2016, that number was 191. In an effort to decrease those numbers — the department’s budgeted out for license plate readers that are going to be in patrol cars starting in July.
“Which will help us scan plates as we’re driving down the roads. So if they’re stolen, they’ll get the hit on it and then you can follow it and take action on the vehicle,” said Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
The Department of Public Safety has some tips so that you won’t become a victim. It said to never leave keys in your car: Know your surroundings, try to park somewhere you know is safe, and park where it’s visible – especially at night.
In addition to those tips, the department said the most recent truck thefts happened because thieves stole entire rings of car keys from buildings – if you see something suspicious, police want you to call them.