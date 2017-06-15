Home
Protecting yourself from car theft

Protecting yourself from car theft

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said it’s now proactively working to stay on top of vehicle thefts.

In 2015, the Department of Public Safety had 192 stolen vehicle cases — that number includes all types of vehicles – cars, buses, and even trailers. In 2016, that number was 191. In an effort to decrease those numbers — the department’s budgeted out for license plate readers that are going to be in patrol cars starting in July.

“Which will help us scan plates as we’re driving down the roads. So if they’re stolen, they’ll get the hit on it and then you can follow it and take action on the vehicle,” said Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Public Safety has some tips so that you won’t become a victim. It said to never leave keys in your car: Know your surroundings, try to park somewhere you know is safe, and park where it’s visible – especially at night.

In addition to those tips, the department said the most recent truck thefts happened because thieves stole entire rings of car keys from buildings – if you see something suspicious, police want you to call them.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics