Protests held outside of Klamath co. schools, district responds to incident

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — Protests took place outside of Henley and Mazama High Schools in Klamath county Monday, over a situation between a local club baseball team.

The Klamath Falls Falcons team were competing in a Babe Ruth World Series tournament in Ephrata, Washington in August. The team forfeited their last game after an incident involving some of their players.

Details about the situation remains unclear.

According to the Klamath County School District, the Ephrata Police Department is investigating the case.

In a statement, the district said it is not affiliated with or sponsors the team. However, they are working with the EPD and attorneys on further actions.

“KCSD is following the direction of the EPD. EPD informed us any involvement from the district would interfere with their investigation. As a mandatory reporter, it is a school district’s responsibility to report any incidents (even if they are not school or district related) to the appropriate law enforcement agency. The district called and confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Ephrata Police Department. People are asking us to punish students for allegations unrelated to any school-or district-district-sponsored activity. This is a legal matter, and it is inappropriate for the district to issue sanctions without having results from the investigating authority. We have taken necessary steps, and will continue to take steps, to ensure the safety of all students.”

In response to NBC5’s request for comment, the EPD shared it would not comment as it remains an active investigation.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released, as it becomes available.