Rum Creek fire ‘unlikely to grow’ as containment reaches 75%

MERLIN, Ore — Light showers from tropical storm Kay moved over the Rum Creek fire late Sunday, favoring firefighting efforts.

As of Monday, the fire is 21,347 acres and 75% contained. Officials said the weather over the last few days helped detect and extinguish hot spots.

According to fire officials, the light rain will make “fine fuels” harder to ignite.

“We’ve turned the corner and made it past the Red Flag events,” said Rich Cowger, incident commander trainee.

Fire danger remains heightened, though work so far on the grounds will prevent new growth.

Despite the improvements in containing the fire, evacuation orders and traffic changes remain in place. Below is the latest from officials as of 2 p.m. Monday:

Evacuations: Evacuation orders and notifications have not changed. An interactive map showing evacuation levels according to address can be found at //JosephineCounty.gov/FireMap. For the most current evacuation information and resources, go to Josephine County Incident Information (rvem.org).

Road control: Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has established traffic access points around the fire zone. Road blocks are located at Galice Store; Bear Camp Road at Peavine (top intersection); Lower Grave Creek Road at Angora Creek (Grays Ranch); Quartz Creek Road about 3 miles up (end of County maintenance); Dutch Henry Road near Kelsey Creek (42 44’56.2/123 40’35.4); and Hog Creek at Galice Road. Only residents (must show proof of residency) and permitted users will be allowed through.

River status: The Wild section of the Rogue River below Grave Creek will remain open unless fire conditions warrant closure. River status is determined on a day-to-day basis. Please call 541-471-6535 for more information regarding Rogue River permits. No new boating permits will be issued at this time.