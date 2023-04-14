Providence ER staff looking to make union official later this month

MEDFORD, Ore.– Providence’s emergency room staff is officially looking to unionize by the end of the month, according to a staff member.

Dr. David Levin, who works in the ER at Providence, said the ballots to form the union have already been sent out.

He said the vote will end on April 25th.

If the union is approved, it will be part of the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association.

Levin said the staff wants to avoid being asked to work outside of the ER, due to staffing shortages.

Levin said, “since we were unable to affect change in any other way, that’s what pushed us towards this and we’re really hopeful that we can make changes for our patients who live in our community.”

Levin said its unsafe for staff to leave the ER in order to work in other departments.

He said that can result in increased wait times for patients that come to the ER and may need treatment immediately.

Providence provided a statement that reads in part quote:

“At Providence Medford, we’re proud to work collaboratively with our providers and caregivers to remain an excellent place to provide and receive care. We share a common ongoing aim: the best possible care for the patients we serve. The health care staffing crisis is a challenge facing hospitals across the nation and addressing staffing is one of our highest priorities. In Medford, we’re taking steps to address the problems of workforce shortages, including looking at innovative models of care and community partnerships. We respect the right of our caregivers to seek union representation. That said, we believe that an ongoing direct relationship with our providers is the best way to continue offering the best care for the community that relies on us. Hospital leaders and providers working closely together can best address the nuanced and complex needs of the best care at the best time. Regardless, we will respect the choice that our providers make, and if the union prevails in the election, will negotiate in good faith.”

