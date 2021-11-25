Providence Festival of Trees goes virtual

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Safeway-Providence Festival of Trees is taking place virtually this year. Over the past 29 years, the event has raised more than $11 million to benefit the programs and services of Providence Medford Medical center. Hosted by the Providence Community Health Foundation, the holiday event has been a tradition for thousands of our community members for decades.

Providence says your health and safety are its highest priority and that’s why this year its taking place virtually. “We have trees set up in various places throughout Providence and in our clinics across town, just to bring a little extra joy to our caregivers and patients,” said Executive Director, Arlene Wedsted.

Trees set up in the hospital are not for public viewing this year due to visitor restrictions. If you want to see some of the amazing trees this year, you can take a look at their website. The online silent auction begins this Friday.