MEDFORD, Ore. – The Providence Festival of Trees is this Saturday and Sunday.

It’ll be at the Medford Armory off South Pacific Highway. Both days it rusn from 9am to 4pm. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors.

Some of our NBC5 News team got a sneak peek at the Festival. They were invited to judge the trees and voted for their favorites.

NBC5 News Taylor Owen: “Alright, so I gotta go with this goose tree that is it called six geese a laying. If you look, there are actually six geese laying. They’re laying presents. They look so real. They might fly away.”

NBC5 News Jenna King: “I’m going to go with a Very Beary Christmas. Take a look behind me. I mean, it’s not just bears. It’s very outdoorsy. I think it’s cute. I think they went over the top with the design the presentation. I think it’s amazing.”

In the past 30 years, the Festival has raised more than $11 million to benefit Providence Medford Medical Center.

