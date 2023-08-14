Providence Medford’s BirthPlace recognized with national award

Posted by Ethan McReynolds August 14, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Providence Medical Center has been given an award distinguishing one of its units as among the best in the nation.

Newsweek ranked Providence among America’s best maternity hospitals for 2023.

Newsweek considered different data sources including medical performance and patient satisfaction data.

The program’s manager Julie Hunter said that the award speaks to their nurses’ dedication to taking care of their patients.

“These nurses truly care about the work that they do, they care about the patients that come into this hospital, and they care about their outcomes, they care about what happens to them after they deliver and how they care for their babies at home,” Hunter said.

Hunter said that their nurses are not only trained in the necessary technical skills but also how to best treat their patients.

Providence is one of four Oregon programs to be recognized including OHSU in Portland.

Ethan McReynolds
