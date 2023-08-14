Earth just had its hottest July ‘by a long shot,’ NASA and NOAA say

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 14, 2023

(NBC) – This July was the hottest one in Earth’s recorded history.

That’s according to new data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The data, released Monday, show that last month smashed earth’s previous July record by more than one-third of a degree Fahrenheit.

The study found that July’s average temperature was more than 2 degrees above the 20th century average.

The new milestone follows what was the hottest June in recorded history and is just the latest in a series of worrying climate extremes in recent months.

Scientists say the new July records were driven by long-term, human-caused global warming, but were also amplified by a naturally occurring climate pattern called El Niño.

Taylar Ansures
