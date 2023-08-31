Public health advisory for Harris Beach due to fecal bacteria

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in the water at Harris Beach.

OHA says people should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted.

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. OHA says children, elderly, and those with compromised immune systems should use extra caution.

Visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water, or in discolored water. Levels of fecal bacteria tend to be higher in these types of water sources, according to OHA.

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean water can come from stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, or animal waste.

OHA says ocean waters will be re-tested and once bacteria levels are safe, OHA will notify the public that the advisory is lifted.

