Public library presents series of Oregon author talks

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine Community Library said it is inviting adults and teens to a virtual series celebrating Oregon authors during the month of November.
During each session, participants will enjoy excerpts from the published works of authors including Jessica Mehta, Nancy Lane, Fonda Lee, and Terence Emmons. Each author will also share information about their writing processes and publication journeys.
Schedule is as follows:
Jessica Mehta | Saturday, November 6 at 2 pm
Nancy Lane |Tuesday, November 9 at 6 pm
Fonda Lee | Saturday, November 13 at 2 pm
Terence Emmons | Tuesday, November 16 at 6 pm
Registration is required. To register, email [email protected], or call 541-476-0571
