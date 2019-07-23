Rogue River drowning victim identified

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Police publicly identified the man who died in a drowning incident near Shady Cove.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on July 22, dispatchers received a call about a possible drowning in Shady Cove.
The caller said his father, later identified as 54-year-old Jon Van Valkenburg of Medford, had gone underwater with his hand caught in a raft’s anchor rope.
When first responders arrived at the location, they found Van Valkenburg unresponsive about a quarter-mile downstream from the Upper Rogue River Park boat ramp.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies said Van Valkenburg was wearing a personal floatation device at the time of the accident. However, it wasn’t inflated, thus rendering it useless. JCSO explained even if it had been inflated, the PFD probably wouldn’t have changed the outcome due to how the drowning happened.