Public invited to memorial service for fallen firefighter Logan Taylor

MEDFORD, Ore. – A public memorial service has been planned for a firefighter who died while working on the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said on August 18, 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, died after he was struck by a tree while working on the fire north of Galice.

An ODF document states Taylor was the owner and operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an ODF-contracted firefighting company.

A public memorial service will be held on Monday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Harry and David Field, located at 2929 South Pacific Highway in Medford.

Cards for Taylor’s family may be sent to the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Point Office:

Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District Re: Logan Taylor 5286 Table Rock Rd. Central Point, OR 97502

ODF said, “Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time.”

Those who would like to donate can click here* to visit the GoFundMe page.

*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.