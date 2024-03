KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – Do you or anyone in your family love puzzles? If so we have a treat for you.

The Klamath Falls Library started up a hub swap station at the downtown Klamath Falls branch.

There you can leave a gently used puzzle and take home a new design to challenge you.

You can find the station near the Library of Things.

