Hazmat safety training in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The regional hazmat team is teaching first responders how to safely handle hazardous materials.

This past Friday (3/15/24), Medford Hazmat Team 8 held a four-hour training course at the Grants Pass Hillcrest Fire Station on responding to incidents involving hazardous materials.

According to the city of Grants Pass, the training covered different topics relating to hazardous decontamination and first responders’ safety.

Personnel even suited up in full hazmat gear for one portion of the training.

This class served as a follow-up to a previous training course at Three Rivers Medical Center.

